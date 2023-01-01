SoulSpark is a mix of card battle and role-playing adventure genres where you lead a team of fantasy heroes and an expandable deck of cards. You have knights, rangers, mages and many other fantasy creations on your side and many other card choices to help you such as spells, potions, weapons and defenses. Remember to give yourself time to create your own play strategy and never waste your mana! Can you finish the story and save the world from corruption?Use your cards wisely, mind your health and mana bar and destroy your opponent's cards.Navigate / Use - Left Mouse ButtonSoulSpark is created by Gamerce. Check out their other games Swipe Fighter Heroes, Jumping Jaxx, Killer Snake and Time Quiz on Poki.

