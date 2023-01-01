Merge Tycoon
Merge Tycoon is an idle game created by Zonda Creative Studio. In this game, you are the owner of an empty land who is tasked with developing it. Start with a measly plot, and turn that plot into the chic up-and-coming town you've always dreamed of. By merging houses, you unlock larger and better houses. You know what they say: When life gives you a house, merge it with another house!Drag two of the same houses together to create a larger house.Merge Tycoon is created by Zonda Creative Studio. They have other entertaining games on Poki: Infinite 8, crane-madness and Barbershop Inc..
