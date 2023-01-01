WebCatalogWebCatalog
Clicker Heroes

Clicker Heroes

poki.com

Click, click, and click to defeat every evil creature! This one-button action game features extremely simple, addictive battles. You will encounter dangerous tarantulas, bees, mushrooms, and other foes in the forest. Spend gold on additional heroes to aid you in battle!

