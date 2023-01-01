Wrassling is an arcade web game created by Colin Lane Games and released in 2019. The objection of the game is to throw your opponents out of the ring. This wrestling game pits you against multiple fighters at the same time. You can swing your arms to bodyslam foes and toss them over the ropes. Unlock new hats and goals.Wrassling is created by Colin Lane Games, a one-man studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane’s other games include b-ball hits Dunkers and dunkers-2, arcade platformer Temple of Boom, multiplayer tower defense game Fortz, sports romp Golf Zero and his latest Big Shot Boxing.

Website: poki.com

