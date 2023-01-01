Rowdy City Wrestling is a sports game created by Colin Lane Games. Take the first steps to become a world-renowned wrestling champion in Rowdy City's Wrestling Gym. Meet a variety of characters throughout your journey, some who want to help you and some who want to harm you. Advance in your career by fighting in one-on-one matches and other types of events like royal rumble. This realistic game even offers you the chance to work part-time gigs and street fights for pocket money. Do you have what it takes to become the best wrestler in the world? Welcome to Rowdy City Wrestling. The first rule is: Talk about it and share the game with your friends.Move - Left / Right arrow keys Jump - Up arrow key Punch - Z Dropkick - Z (In mid-air) Grab/Piledriver - Z (When opponent is stunned)Rowdy City Wrestling was created by Colin Lane Games. They have other games on Poki like Temple of Boom, Wrassling, Rowdy Wrestling, Knight Brawl and Dunkers.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Rowdy City Wrestling. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.