Streets of Anarchy: Fists of War

The streets have descended into chaos and only the Crime Fighter can save the day! Defeat the evil beings who want to cause terror and destruction in the city to advance from level to level. Find weapons hiding in the street to help you with your quest. Kick, punch, and jump your way to safety and save the city for everyone!Arrow keys - Move Space - Jump Z and X - Attack C - Defend P - PauseThis fighting game was created by Poison Games for Poki.

