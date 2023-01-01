Touchdowners is an online American football game created by Colin Lane. The challenge in this game is to win by gettig the most touchdowns. With your team of three players you'll need to run, jump, and pass in order to get to the end zone first. You plan play with two players or alone in arcade or career mode.Arrow keys - Move left/rightZ - Pass ballTwo player modePlayer 1Z - Move leftX - Move rightC - Pass ballPlayer 2Arrow keys - Move left/rightM - Pass ballTouchdowners is created by Colin Lane Games, a one-man studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Colin Lane's other games include b-ball hit dunkers-2 and also Wrassling, Temple of Boom, Fortz and Golf Zero.

Website: poki.com

