Swipe Fighter Heroes is a online fighting game created by Gamerce. Swipe Fighter Heroes features eight arenas based on real world locations. The game allows players to fight using different fighting styles: karate, wrestling and ninja moves. By using defensive gear you can protect yourself from your opponent.Level up your fighter, upgrade your moves and collect all weapons, and become the ultimate swipe fighter hero.Swipe Fighter Heroes was created by Gamerce a game development company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. You can also play their games SoulSpark, Jumping Jaxx, Killer Snake and Time Quiz on Poki.

