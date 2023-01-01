WebCatalogWebCatalog
Typing Fighter is a fighting game developed by MarketJS. In this game, you’ll fight against your opponents by typing the sentences you see on the screen. Type swiftly and accurately to unleash the maximum power. You can charge up your typing and deliver killer power moves all the while getting inspired by over 200 motivational phrases and quotes. Go ahead and demonstrate the power of words! And kicks.Type the sentences you see on your screen using your computer or touch keyboard.Typing Fighter is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Power Badminton, , Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite and Super Girl Story

