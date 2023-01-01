Stupid Zombies is a puzzle zombie shooting game developed by MarketJS. In this game, you’ll fight against zombies by aiming correctly with your gun and shooting bullets with rebounds. Work on your angles to score the highest number of zombie kills in the least amount of bullets. Go ahead and demonstrate the power of your aim !Tap the screen to shootStupid Zombies is created by MarketJS. Play their other casual games on Poki: Power Badminton, , Ludo Hero, math-trivia-lite and Super Girl Story

Website: poki.com

