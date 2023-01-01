Time Quiz is a game in which you are asked questions about different events and you have to guess the correct time period of these events as accurately as possible. Be careful though: As the events get older, the questions get harder. Can you score higher than all your classmates?Resize and move the answer bar to encompass the desired years.Time Quiz is created by Gamerce, the team behind Swipe Fighter Heroes, Jumping Jaxx and Killer Snake. They are based in Denmark.

Website: poki.com

