The Impossible Quiz is an online trivia quiz that features only very hard questions. Many of the questions have double meanings, tricks and puns and requires you to think outside the box. Out of the four answers, only one answer is right. There are in total 110 questions. You're given only three lives, and you'll lose one with every mistake you make.This original game works without Flash on any device. Did you answer all 110 questions? Play The Impossible Quiz 2.Click the right answer out the of the four options. Use Skips to skip a particular questions of the game. Watch out for Bombs which have a timer to answer the question before the time runs out or it is Game Over.The Impossible Quiz was created by Splapp-me-do. He also created the sequel The Impossible Quiz 2 and the 🎅 Christmas themed quiz: The Impossible Quizmas.

Website: poki.com

