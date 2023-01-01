Jumping Jaxx
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Jumping Jaxx app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Jumping Jaxx is an endless jumper game where you must jump upwards as high as you can. Avoid hungry piranhas, dangerous explosives and the big bad wave that just won't quit!Move - Arrow keysJumping Jaxx is created by Gamerce, the team behind Swipe Fighter Heroes, SoulSpark, Time Quiz and Killer Snake. They are based in Denmark.
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Jumping Jaxx. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.