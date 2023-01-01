Chair.io is a funny io-game where you have to bump other players off a platform while being in an office chair. It is like being in the bumper cars on the fun fair and you wish you could do it in real life. Bump into the other players as hard as you can to push them away! The game contains a tournament setup where you first have to overcome qualifying rounds, before you end up in the quarter finals. Win those quarter finals and you'll be up for the semi-finals and maybe even the grande finale! Make sure to upgrade your character with power-ups, such as increased bump-power and more speed.Move - cursor/clickChair.io is created by Kiemura. This is a two-man studio based in Finland. Kiemura also created Piranh.io

