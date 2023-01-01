Zomball is an arcade game created by Totebo. You are a zombie basketball player whose dream is to become the next Lebron James, but you need to throw your own body parts instead of a basketball! Each time you shoot successfully, your body part will reattach to you to use it again. If you miss, you will lose that limb and move on to the next one until you run out of limbs altogether. The further you get in the game, the harder the shot will be. So control your power and angle, swipe carefully, and try to break your own record in one piece. Achieving your dream can cost you an arm and a leg, literally!Swipe with your finger or the left mouse button to throw a limb. The intensity of your swipe determines the power of your shots.Zomball was created by Totebo. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

