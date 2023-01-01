Zombie Cows is a skill game created by CodeThisLab. This game puts a crazy twist on the classic Whack-a-Mole experience by letting you smack zombie animals. Use your hammer to hit different types of zombie cows across the head and earn points for it. Be careful not to hit the dog that deducts your points. There are 7 levels that get gradually more difficult, so prepare to test your reflexes. Don't forget to share this game with your friends and compare your high scores!Tap or click on the emerging cows to hit them.Zombie Cows is created by CodeThisLab. They have other casual games on Poki: 4 Images 1 Word, American Football Challenge, Box Tower, Flip the Bottle, Real Tennis, coloring-book, Flags Maniac, Goose Game, Hexagon Fall, Parking Block, Pet Party Columns, Rugby Rush, Spider Solitaire, Sushi Matching, Sweety Mahjong, sweety-memory, Swipe Basketball, The Sorcerer, The Stones of the Pharaoh, Tic Tac Toe, Touchdown Rush, Tripeaks Solitaire, Ultimate Swish, Ultimate Tic Tac Toe, Watercraft Rush, Whack em all, Word Search, Wordoku, Word Finder and Xmas Catcher

Website: poki.com

