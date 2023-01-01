The Stones of the Pharaoh
The Stones of the Pharaoh is a thinking game where the player has to clear the level by matching all of the blocks with the same color. Use your strategist skills to combine the groups of blocks, clear the screen as fast as possible, and get as many points as you can! Do you dare to join this adventure in ancient Egypt?Clear blocks - Left click
