Flip the Bottle is the digital version of the real-life classic game of "stick the landing". The premise is very simple: Swipe up to throw the bottle up in the air and watch it land properly --or not, depending on the quality of your aim. How much do you trust your bottle-landing skills? Can you beat the highest streak? Go ahead and try!Throw bottle - Swipe up & releaseFlip the Bottle is created by CodeThisLab.

Website: poki.com

