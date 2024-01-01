Bottle Flip Challenge is a skill game that puts your precision to the test as you aim to make the bottle land perfectly on the table. Swipe up to flip the bottle. The higher your flip, the more challenging it becomes. It's a frustrating yet incredibly fun and addictive game! Can you win the ultimate Bottle Flip Challenge?

Website: poki.com

