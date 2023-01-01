Catch the Candy is the remastered version of a Flash classic created by Yohoho Games. A classic puzzle game at heart, Catch the Candy allows you to use your stretchy and sticky lims to propel yourself up to catch all the candy! There are 77 levels with colorful visuals and realistic rope-based mechanics. Go ahead and try this diabetes-inducingly sweet game!Use rope - Hold down left mouse buttonCatch the Candy was created by Yohoho Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Catch the Candy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.