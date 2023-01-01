WebCatalogWebCatalog
Catch the Candy

Catch the Candy

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Catch the Candy app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Catch the Candy is the remastered version of a Flash classic created by Yohoho Games. A classic puzzle game at heart, Catch the Candy allows you to use your stretchy and sticky lims to propel yourself up to catch all the candy! There are 77 levels with colorful visuals and realistic rope-based mechanics. Go ahead and try this diabetes-inducingly sweet game!Use rope - Hold down left mouse buttonCatch the Candy was created by Yohoho Games. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Catch the Candy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga

apps.facebook.com

Strings

Strings

poki.com

Mahjong Sweet Connection

Mahjong Sweet Connection

poki.com

Cut The Rope Experiments

Cut The Rope Experiments

poki.com

Panda: Bubble Shooter

Panda: Bubble Shooter

poki.com

Dunk Perfect

Dunk Perfect

poki.com

Sweet World

Sweet World

poki.com

Mika's Candy Adventure

Mika's Candy Adventure

poki.com

Classic Mahjong

Classic Mahjong

poki.com

Descent

Descent

poki.com

Jigsaw Surprise

Jigsaw Surprise

poki.com

Blumgi Slime

Blumgi Slime

poki.com