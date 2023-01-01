WebCatalogWebCatalog
Pet Rescue Saga

Pet Rescue Saga

apps.facebook.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Pet Rescue Saga app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

From the makers of Candy Crush Saga & Farm Heroes Saga, King presents Pet Rescue Saga! Match two or more blocks of the same color to clear the level and save the pets! It’s your job to create matches and free the pets, but remember - moves are limited so plan them carefully. Your puzzle skills will be tested with hours of cube matching fun! Challenge yourself to this puzzling saga on your own, or play your friends to see who can get the best score!

Website: king.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Pet Rescue Saga. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Farm Heroes Saga

Farm Heroes Saga

apps.facebook.com

Blossom Blast Saga

Blossom Blast Saga

apps.facebook.com

Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga

apps.facebook.com

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

Candy Crush Jelly Saga

apps.facebook.com

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Candy Crush Soda Saga

apps.facebook.com

The Stones of the Pharaoh

The Stones of the Pharaoh

poki.com

Mahjong Sweet Connection

Mahjong Sweet Connection

poki.com

1010 Color Match

1010 Color Match

poki.com

Mahjong Titans

Mahjong Titans

poki.com

Trim FRVR

Trim FRVR

trim.frvr.com

Junior Chess

Junior Chess

poki.com

Bubble Charms Xmas

Bubble Charms Xmas

poki.com