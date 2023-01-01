Candy Crush Jelly Saga
There's a new player in town, the wiggling, jiggling Jelly Queen and she's here to challenge you to a game of Candy Crush Jelly Saga! Whatever your favorite moves, you better hope they're Jellylicious enough to take on the mighty Jelly Queen. The unstoppably spreadable game! New Candy Crush Jelly Saga is full of delightful game modes, features and boss battles featuring the Jelly Queen! Playing as Jenny, show off your Jellylicious moves and take turns switching Candies against the jiggling Jelly Queen. Every sweet move will spread more Jelly and whoever spreads the most will win the level! There are splendid new Candies, a marvelous new booster and a dreamy treetop world to explore in the Candy Kingdom too! Royal Championship is the new VS Mode in Candy Crush Jelly Saga. Players will compete 1:1 in fast paced game rounds in real time! Win a big bundle of rewards by completing a consecutive win streak and finishing in the top half of the leaderboard. The higher the position, the bigger the reward! Have you got what it takes? Take on this delightful Saga alone or play with friends to see who can get the highest score!
