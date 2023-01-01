Build & Crush is a game where you can either build or crush levels! In the build mode you can use blocks to shape your own unique levels, that you can then crush, or upload for others to crush. In the crush menu you'll see tons of user created levels that you can destroy with a variety of weapons, vehicles or natural disasters. Choose between airplanes, a nuke, lightning, a volcano and much more! You can either choose a level yourself from the menu, or select the random mode. Next to the build and crush mode, you have the multiplayer mode that currently features a zombie mode. In this mode you have to team up and kill the zombies before they crush the building. Can you create some awesome levels, and more importantly, crush them?Menu - PCrush - CBlocks - TabSelect Crush power / Shoot - CursorGet out of current power - QBuild & Crush was created by Ctrl4ltDel. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

