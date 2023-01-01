Bubble Charms Xmas
Burst the holiday bubbles! In this festive arcade game, you will help Santa's elf clear the snowy sky. Aim for a cluster of matching pieces, and pop the group to score. There are yellow jingle bells, green Christmas trees, and purple candy canes. You can use a color bomb to transform a whole group. In Bubble Charms Xmas, you will level up after every 500 points. Launch a fireball to destroy every bubble in your path. In order to eliminate the stone blockers, you must remove all of the surrounding pieces!
