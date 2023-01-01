Celebrate December 25th in a festive outfit! Poki Christmas Dress Up lets you wear many different types of holiday clothing. You can try on Santa's hat, funny elf ears, and a candy-cane scarf. Then, wear a pair of mistletoe earrings and a star necklace for Noel. Your lady's wardrobe is filled with green and red dresses, patterned skirts, and warm sweaters. You can match pretty snowflake leggings with a blue and white skirt. Then, complete the Christmas outfit with a pair of reindeer slippers!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Poki Christmas Dress Up. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.