Whack em all is a digital version of the classic game "Whack a mole", in which you have to hit the moles when they appear through the hole. Show your agility and skill by hitting all the moles with your hammer before they hide! Pay attention to their color and clothing, and always try to hit the moles that are worth the most points. But beware! There are also hidden bombs that will lower your score!Hit the moles on the head and remember to avoid the bombs. Hit - Left ClickWhack em all was created by Codethislab. They are known for many titles here on Poki, like UNO Online.

Website: poki.com

