2 Minute Football is an American Football game in which you are the quarterback! After you’ve chosen how you want to play, it’s up to you to steer your players past the enemies and get to the scoring zone. Read up on your opponents strengths and weaknesses before the match, so you can pick the perfect strategies against them. You need three touchdowns to win, but with matches only lasting two minutes you’ll have to be fast! Can you lead your team to victory and win the Helmet Bowl?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to 2 Minute Football. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.