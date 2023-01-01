Win all of the Olympic events in Olly's Medal Run! This sports challenge combines several activities from the Summer Olympic Games. Your all-star athlete can run fast, leap over hurdles, and swim at record-breaking speeds. After running into the next zone, you must complete an entirely new event! Try to win the impromptu boxing and soccer matches to keep collecting gold. Then, choose a new uniform, and win medals for a different country. There are so many ways to achieve victory!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Olly's Medal Run. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.