Goalkeeper Challenge

Stop an onslaught of incoming soccer balls! This free kicks challenge puts you in control of a star goalkeeper. The objective is to save every shot on goal. You can dive in any direction at any height. Stop the last goal to enter the bonus round!

Website: poki.com

