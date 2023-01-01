FootyZag is a soccer game where you have to build up your attack from the back and pass to your teammates to get near the opponents goal. When you have reached the strike you can take a shot on goal to score.Adjust the power and the effect just in the right way to curl the ball around the keeper and make sure to go to the next round. Pass your way through all the other teams and become the ultimate FootyZag player! Controls:Mouse click - pass / shootArrow keys - pass / shootAbout the creator:10x10 Games has created this soccer game as a variety on Penalty Shooters 1 and Penalty Shooters 2. Apart from these soccer games, 10x10 Games also creates other sports games such as Basket Monsterz.

Website: poki.com

