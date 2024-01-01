Full Metal Football is a single or two-player game that takes football to a whole new level! Whether you're playing solo or with a friend, your goal is to score by shooting the football into the goal using your weapon! Run, shoot, and strategize like never before as you compete in intense matches. With a variety of weapons and characters waiting to be unlocked, the excitement never ends. Challenge your friends to see who will reign as the VIP or jump into a quick game right away. Can you dominate every match and claim victory?"

Website: poki.com

