American Football Challenge is a sports game where you put your reflexes to the test. Kick the ball towards the yellow goal posts and aim for the green zone. You must rely on your timing skills to stop the bar just at the right time, otherwise you will not earn the maximum amount of points. There are a total of five stages to advance in. Complete all the challenges and become the American-football player legend that you've always dreamed of being!Kick and/or catch the ball by stopping the bar just at the right time.Aim/Interact - Left mouse buttonAmerican Football Challenge is created by CodeThisLab.

