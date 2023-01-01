Moto Maniac 2 is a sequel to the ultimate 2D bike stunt game. Finish the 20 new levels while performing various exciting stunts on your motorcycle. How quickly can you finish this crazy game without crashing your bike?Pass all obstacles in the stage without crashing your bike. Drive Forward - Up / W keys Drive Back - Down / S keys Pause - PMoto Maniac is created by IriySoft. Check out their other games Moto Maniac, Biker Street, Cursed Treasure, Cursed Treasure 2 and Zuma Boom on Poki!

Website: poki.com

