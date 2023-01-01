WebCatalogWebCatalog
Sugar Eyes is a puzzle game created by WeDoYouPlay. In this merging game, your objective is to combine little monsters of the same color -or the same amount of eyes- to create more advanced creatures. You will get a single monster or a group of monsters to place on the grid, so you need to think strategically and rotate the pieces to use the given space efficiently. You can also make merge-combos to increase your score. Keep your several eyes on the ball and beat your friends' high scores!Rotate pieces - Click or tapPlace pieces - Drag and dropSugar Eyes was created by WeDoYouPlay. Play their other puzzle game on Poki: Words Emoji

