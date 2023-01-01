Monster Mash is an idle clicker game where you merge monster babies into stronger tiers to have the ultimate monster roster! You will earn gold and unlock new monsters by advancing organically in the game as well as completing missions. Unlock monsters of the highest tier and brag to your friends! (And don’t forget to come back every day to collect your offline loot.)Merge monsters - Left mouse buttonMonster Mash is created by DrMop. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Monster Mash. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.