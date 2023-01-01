Kiwi Clicker is an idle clicker game where you manage a kiwi bird producing startup. Take your business from nothing to a bustling kiwi empire! Simply click or tap the big kiwi on your screen to add a new kiwi to the production cycle. Your kiwis will be bagged and sold in bulk. Use the bagging button on the left to package and sell kiwis to generate "koins". You can spend coins on upgrades to increase your kiwi production speed and efficiency. Don't forget: The more upgrades you unlock, the faster your kiwi empire will grow! Also note that every time you level up, the king is summoned to attack your workplace. Tap repeatedly on the king and its minions to defeat them and earn bonus coins. Now that you know the basics, go ahead and start producing! How much money can you make in Kiwi Clicker?Simply click or tap the big kiwi on your screen to add a new kiwi to the production cycle. Use the bagging button on the left to package and sell kiwis to generate "koins". When the king is summoned, click repeatedly on it and its minions to defeat them.Kiwi Clicker is created by Tobspr, a game development company based in Germany. Play their other legendary .io game on Poki: SchoolBreak.ioYou can play Kiwi Clicker for free on Poki.Kiwi Clicker is only playable on your computer for now.

Website: poki.com

