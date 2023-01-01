WebCatalogWebCatalog
Hospital Stories: Doctor Rugby is a funny simulation game where you become a surgeon and a doctor in this series of mini-games where you will have to deal with hilariously absurd medical situations of a rugby team. Patch wounds, remove objects, pop zits, hit scars with sausages(?) and more. Will you be able to finish all levels?Use your mouse or finger to interact with the patient or use any of the medical tools.Hospital Stories: Doctor Rugby was created by WeDoYouPlay. Play their other games on Poki: Hospital Stories: Doctor Soccer, Nonogram, Words Emoji, and Sugar Eyes You can play Hospital Stories: Doctor Rugby on your browser or on mobile without installing or downloading anything for free on Poki.

