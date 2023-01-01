Do you hate waking up on the beach to a seagull in your face and want to just throw something at it? In Shotdogs, the first thing that comes to hand is your gun and in throwing it, you realise how much fun it is! Now, utilise the help of other seagulls, bouncy slimes, hot air balloons and much much more to really launch your gun to the next stages! Upgrade your throw strength, the recoil on your gun as well as the amount of bullets you get to use from the friendly upgrade-dog vendor. Can you get to all 10 islands through the power of clicking?Shotdogs is created by Alex Johansson. Play their other game on Poki: 100% Golf!You can play Shotdogs for free on Poki.Shotdogs can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

