Fight off the enemy army from atop your tower in order to move from level to level. You have to upgrade your weapons and fortafy your tower to keep your enemies off and to kill them before they kill you. Use your attention well in this game as the enemy is coming from two sides. If you reallly get into trouble, use the 'rage'-mode where you can blast twice as much bullets as in normal mode.Stickman Army: The Resistance is an HTML5 game that you can play both on desktop and mobile devices on Poki in your browser for free. About the creator: Stickman Army: The Resistance is created by Playtouch. They are also the creators behind the other Stickman Army: Team Battle, Stickman Army: The Defenders and Stickman Fighter games.

Website: poki.com

