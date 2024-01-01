Bullet Bros is the thrilling sequel to the funny platform game Flip Bros. This time, you're armed with a powerful gun that adds a whole new dimension to the gameplay. Use the recoil from your shots to propel yourself through the air, rotate, and shoot your enemies into oblivion! The more you play, the more cool outfits and powerful guns you can unlock! Think you've got what it takes? Gear up and get ready to blast off!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bullet Bros. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.