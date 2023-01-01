Blockheads is a blocky first person shooter where you hop into battle with other players online! Jump into a gun game and race your opponents to the final weapon by taking everyone down one gun at a time! Utilise the upgrade system in the game to increase your health, speed, regen and more to give you an advantage over the other players! Battle it out in this fight to the death and see if you can be the top Blockhead!Desktop:Mobile/Tablet: Use the buttons on screen to play, there's a button for each action so you can crush others on your phone too!Blockheads is created by Skullcap Studios. Play their other shooters on Poki: Blockpost and Blockpost Legacy! You can play Blockheads for free on Poki.Blockheads can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

