WebCatalog

Escape From School

Escape From School

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Play on the Web

Website: poki.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Escape From School on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Your day at school is finally over, but you've found yourself stuck in detention! How will you enjoy your free time now? There's only one thing to do: Escape the School! Make your way through trap-filled ventilations shafts, classrooms and hallways and don't get caught! Gather as many chocolate bars as you can, you can use these to buy new outfits! Don't worry if you get stuck, there are always power-ups around to help you out! Can you escape the mean principal and make it out of the school?

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Escape From School. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Odd Bot Out

Odd Bot Out

poki.com

Snake Solver

Snake Solver

poki.com

Time Clones

Time Clones

poki.com

Cosmos Lines

Cosmos Lines

poki.com

Stupidella 1

Stupidella 1

poki.com

Level Devil

Level Devil

poki.com

Animals Volleyball

Animals Volleyball

poki.com

Pixel Puzzles

Pixel Puzzles

poki.com

Horror Dungeon 3D

Horror Dungeon 3D

poki.com

Escaping the Prison

Escaping the Prison

poki.com

Rolling Jump

Rolling Jump

poki.com

Sides of Gravity

Sides of Gravity

poki.com

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.