Cosmos Lines is a relaxing puzzle games in which you draw lines to fill up a grid. Every line can only be as long as the number on it says, so fitting them all together in the right way will take some thinking power. Don’t worry if you get stuck, you can always ask for a helpful hint! Can you finish all the levels?

Website: poki.com

