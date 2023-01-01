You're going on a trip! Time to pack your bags and leave. But uh oh! Seems like you have too much stuff to fit in your tiny bag or suitcase! You'll have to use some good spacial planning to get everything in there. That's what Pack a Bag is all about! Each level, you're given a set of items and a piece of luggage to put it in. The more levels you play, the more items you get so things can get pretty difficult. Don't worry if you get stuck, you can always ask for a helpful hint or remove one of the items you have to pack. Do you have the spatial awareness to make it through every level of Pack a Bag?

Website: poki.com

