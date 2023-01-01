Escaping the Prison is the second installment of the Henry Stickmin legacy series. Your objective is to get past the guards without being caught. You can choose from a variety of tools at each stage throughout the time game: File, Cellphone, Drill, NrG Drink, Teleporter, and Rocket Launcher. If you make all of the right choices, you might make it out alive! Have you figured out all the possible endings already? You can escape the Lame Way, the Sneaky Way, or the Badass Way! You can find all the Henry Stickman games on Poki to play for free online now.Use the left mouse button to interact with objects. Make use of the variety of tools on each level to get past the guards.Escaping the Prison was created by Puffballs United. Play their other legendary Henry Stickmin games on Poki: Breaking the Bank, Stealing the Diamond, Infiltrating the Airship and Fleeing the Complex

Website: poki.com

