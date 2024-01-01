Troll Toilet Quest 1 is a funny game that invites you to a brown magical world! Encounter various creatures, tackle tricky questions, and enjoy endless laughter with plenty of brown-themed jokes along the way. Click around to find the hidden solutions and overcome challenging levels. Don't worry if you get stuck, you can always click the hint button for help! Remember to bring your toilet paper for this quirky journey!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Troll Toilet Quest 1. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.