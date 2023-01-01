Who Is? 2 Brain Puzzle & Chats is a puzzle game in which you need to find clues through conversations with various characters. As the sequel of the fun riddle game Who is? , this time Who Is? 2 offers more than a hundred challenging scenarios. To succeed, you must pose the right questions, gather useful information, and craft clever responses! Finding the clues is not enough! You also need to think out of the box to solve all questions. Are you good at talking to people to find clues and cracking puzzles? It is your game!

