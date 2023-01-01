Foggy Fox is a 3D action role-playing game where you control a fox who's on an adventure to collect loot and fight enemies. In this hack-and-slash journey, you will explore a magical kingdom where magical scrolls and spells are real, but so are dangerous monsters. Explore different worlds through portals, but in order to do that, you must get a key to unlock the power of the portal. So attack every foe you see in the game and loot them. You will drop the magical portal keys, new weapons, better armor, runes, and much more. You will also meet interesting NPCs along the way that might help you. Do you have slyness it takes to survive in these foggy lands?Move - WASD or Arrow keysAttack - CTRL, X or LInteract - E or BDodge - Space, C, or KPause - ESCFoggy Fox is created by Dragosha. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Foggy Fox for free on Poki.Foggy Fox can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

