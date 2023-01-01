Senya and Oscar 2

Senya & Oscar 2 is an idle adventure game created by Dennatolich. Help a brave knight and a cute magical cat destroy all the monsters they run into in a kingdom full of dangerous and magical creatures. Save loots and treasures and later spend them to strengthen your heroes. You can unlock new items, skills and even a new armory! Go ahead and show everyone that you're the most powerful duo in this kingdom!Use skill - Tap or click on the skill icon shown on-screenSenya & Oscar 2 is created by Dennatolich. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

