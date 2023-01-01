Monster Duo is a puzzle game where you connect two identical tiles with three or less straight lines. Similar to the Onet games in concept, this mahjong experience has a gorgeous graphical interface, cool effects like sparkles, cute monsters, and most importantly, endless fun! Explore and revive a mystical forest as you clear its stages. These stages consist of various difficulties and surprises such as tiny monsters who are actually magic spirits of the Holy Trees! Open all the minions to revive the mystical forest! All you have to do in a level is find two identical tiles, and match them if there's nothing between them. Rinse and repeat until there are no more blocks in the game. Go ahead and save this mysterious forest!Pair blocks - Tap on one block to select it, then tap on another one to pair themMonster Duo is created by PotatoJam. Play their other skill games on Poki: Numbers, Bring me Cakes, Onet Master, Onet Paradise, and Solitaire Klondike 2.0You can play Monster Duo for free on Poki.Monster Duo can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

